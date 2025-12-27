Road accidents kill 3, injure 15 across Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in a series of road accidents across northern and southern Afghanistan, local police officials said on Friday.

The deadliest incident occurred in southern Zabul province, where two passenger vehicles collided head-on in the Khawaja Baba area of Shahr-e-Safa district on Friday afternoon. A provincial police official confirmed that three people lost their lives in the crash, while three others were injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In northern Jawzjan province, two separate road accidents on the same day left 12 commuters injured, several of them in critical condition, according to the provincial police office. All injured passengers were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities blamed the accidents on reckless driving and warned of ongoing safety risks on Afghanistan’s roads. Poor infrastructure, overloaded vehicles, and driver negligence continue to contribute to a high number of traffic-related incidents across the country.

Road accidents remain a persistent challenge in Afghanistan, particularly in remote areas where road conditions and enforcement standards are limited.

News.Az