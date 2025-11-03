Rob Burrow MND Centre opens in leeds

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vision that began with rugby league legend Rob Burrow and his doctor five years ago has finally become reality. The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease opens today in Leeds — the first purpose-built facility in the UK dedicated to MND care, research and support.

Burrow, the beloved former Leeds Rhinos star, died last summer after a courageous public battle with MND. Throughout his illness, he raised enormous awareness and helped inspire millions of pounds in fundraising. Now, his legacy lives on in bricks, compassion and purpose, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Rob’s father, Geoff Burrow, said stepping inside the completed centre felt like “a dream come true” and one of the best days of his life. “When you get diagnosed with MND, it is no hope and no future. I hope this takes the ‘no’ away,” he said, calling the new facility “a massive step forward.”

His widow, Lindsey Burrow, described the opening as a “pinch-me moment,” saying every detail — from family spaces to quiet rooms — has been designed around patients and their loved ones. The build was completed in less than 18 months, powered by a £6.8m fundraising campaign led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported by more than 17,000 donors.

Much of that momentum came from Rob’s close friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, who has raised over £10m for MND causes since Rob’s diagnosis in 2019, including ultra-marathons that united communities in support.

Dr Agam Jung, who treated Rob and now leads the centre, said she felt determined to provide dignity, comfort and specialist care after witnessing firsthand the challenges patients face. “All of us in this incredible new centre will focus on providing the very best care and community,” she said.

As Rob’s family toured the finished building, they expressed overwhelming pride. His mother Irene reflected: “When Rob and Lindsay first mentioned this five years ago, I never thought this would be it. It is amazing. It has already made such a difference.”

For Lindsey, walking inside brought goosebumps. “Rob wanted this to help families,” she said. “He would be incredibly proud — and we are incredibly proud — that this centre carries his name.”

A building, yes — but also a promise: that no one facing MND walks the journey alone.

News.Az