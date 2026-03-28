Robert Plant opens first Saving Grace online store

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Rock legend Robert Plant has launched official online merchandise for his Saving Grace project for the first time, marking a new digital era for the former Led Zeppelin frontman’s latest musical venture.





The newly opened online store, hosted on Plant’s official website, features apparel and collectibles tied to his Saving Grace band, including T-shirts and posters connected to the group’s recent touring cycle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Items in the collection include grey and blue shirts featuring the band’s distinctive bison logo, along with posters from the “Roar in the Fall” 2025 North American tour. Prices reportedly range from around $18 to $45, making the merchandise widely accessible to fans.

Saving Grace, Plant’s collaborative project with vocalist Suzi Dian, has gained critical attention for its folk- and roots-inspired reinterpretations of classic material. The band’s self-titled album was released in 2025 and features a collection of reimagined songs shaped by a stripped-back, acoustic-driven style.

Until now, merchandise for the project was only available at live shows and select retailers. The move to online sales marks a shift toward a more direct connection with fans, allowing global access to official band items.

The launch comes as Plant and Saving Grace prepare for a North American tour, further boosting interest in the project and expanding its reach beyond traditional rock audiences.

For longtime fans, the new store offers easier access to official memorabilia, while also signaling Plant’s continued commitment to Saving Grace as a central creative focus in his later career.

News.Az