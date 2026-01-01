Roberto Carlos shares health update after preventative procedure

The former left-back, now 52, shared an update on his condition with fans through his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself smiling while lying in a hospital bed, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

He also moved to dismiss speculation that he had suffered a heart attack.

“I would like to clarify recent information that has been circling,” Carlos wrote.

“I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I am well. I did not suffer a heart attack.

“I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon.

“I sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support, care, and concern. I would like to reassure everyone that there is no cause for concern.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the entire medical team who took care of me.”

Carlos enjoyed a highly decorated career with Real Madrid, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during 527 appearances for the club. He was also part of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002.

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest free-kick specialists, Carlos also played for Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce, and Corinthians during his career.