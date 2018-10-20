Yandex metrika counter

Rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold training with combat shooting

  • Politics
  • Share
Rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold training with combat shooting

The rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold training with combat shootings in line with the plan of combat training for 2018, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense.

The exercises on speech march, development into an assembly area, taking starting and artillery positions, combat shooting and other tasks are performed during the training.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      