Rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold training with combat shooting
The rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold training with combat shootings in line with the plan of combat training for 2018, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense.
The exercises on speech march, development into an assembly area, taking starting and artillery positions, combat shooting and other tasks are performed during the training.
