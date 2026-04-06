Rockstar is pushing boundaries in GTA 6, leak suggests

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A new leak has teased an ambitious next-gen feature in Grand Theft Auto 6, showing just how far Rockstar Games is pushing the technical boundaries of the series.

The leak, originating from a former Rockstar employee’s LinkedIn profile, revealed that the studio had a team dedicated to developing a “next-generation procedural breakable glass system” for vehicles and props, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This glimpse underscores GTA 6’s immense scope and expense, with Rockstar aiming to create a game that may surpass all current open-world experiences in scale and technical innovation.

Comparisons to Red Dead Redemption 2, which set a benchmark in 2018 that few games have matched, suggest that GTA 6 could raise the bar even further.

The LinkedIn information has since been removed, possibly at Rockstar’s request or due to concerns from the developer. Regardless, the leak signals the studio’s commitment to ambitious, next-gen gameplay and technological advancements—even in seemingly small details like shattering glass.

Fans continue to speculate about what GTA 6 will deliver, and early signs indicate it may be a milestone title for open-world gaming this generation.

News.Az