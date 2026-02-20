Retailer sparks GTA 6 price speculation

With roughly nine months to go before players can get their hands on the highly anticipated title, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the official price or announce when preorders will open. While many expect preorders to begin in the summer, speculation about the game’s cost has ranged from £70 to well over £100, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a user on the GTA 6 Reddit page, the Xbox Series X/S version briefly appeared on the digital storefront Loaded — formerly known as CDKeys — priced at £89.99.

Interestingly, the site also lists a PC version for £60.99, claiming it would be activated through the Rockstar Games launcher. However, Rockstar has not confirmed that a PC version is in development, making the listing questionable.

At present, neither version is available for purchase. Both are marked “Coming Soon,” although users can sign up for notifications when the game becomes available.

The listings refer to digital editions only, which aligns with Loaded’s business model of selling digital keys rather than physical copies. Disc versions would not be sold through the platform.

It is important to note that the listed prices are likely placeholders, as Rockstar has not officially announced GTA 6 pricing. Once confirmed, official prices are expected to appear across major retailers such as Amazon and GameStop.

For now, the figures on Loaded may be based on leaks and rumors suggesting the game could launch at up to £100. As is common in the industry, special or ultimate editions with additional digital content may also be released alongside the standard version.