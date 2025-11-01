Pakistan's Babar Azam becomes highest run-scorer in T20 internationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Babar Azam has added another golden chapter to Pakistan cricket by becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals.

The former captain achieved this milestone during the second T20I against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where he contributed a steady 11 off 18 balls to guide Pakistan to victory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this achievement, Babar now leads the world with 4,232 runs in 123 innings, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma (4,231 in 151 innings) and Virat Kohli (4,188 in 117 innings).

