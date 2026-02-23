Rolls-Royce seeks UK funding for $4bn engine

The aerospace group is seeking an initial £100 million to £200 million in public funding to help finance the development and testing of a demonstrator model for its UltraFan 30 engine, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UltraFan programme is seen as a key part of Rolls-Royce’s long-term strategy to develop more fuel-efficient and lower-emission engines for wide-body aircraft. Securing early government backing could be critical for advancing the project to the next phase.

The request comes as the UK looks to support high-value manufacturing and maintain its competitiveness in the global aerospace sector.