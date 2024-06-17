Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania hammered Ukraine 3-0 in the Group E clash of in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Monday.

Despite Ukraine seeming more comfortable at the beginning of the game at Allianz Arena, Nicolae Stanciu's excellent shot to the top corner brought the lead to Romania in the 29th minute.Romania finished a counter-attack well as Razvan Marin's long shot doubled their lead in the 53rd minute.Following a corner kick, Romanian attacker Denis Dragus made the final touch as the ball went into Ukraine's net in the 57th minute.Ukrainian attacker Roman Yaremchuk's shot cliped the top of the crossbar and went over in the 92nd minute.Romania lead Group E with three points, while Ukraine lay at the fourth spot without any points.

News.Az