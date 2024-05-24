Romania blacklists Russian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania on Friday announced that it had declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata.

"The authorities of Romania have decided to declare a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata on the territory of Romania for actions that contradict the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as of 1961," the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reported earlier on Friday that it had apprehended a Romanian national on charges of treason. According to the DIICOT, the detainee was allegedly taking pictures of the Romanian or NATO-affiliated military facilities and then sending them to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

News.Az