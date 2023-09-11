Romania does not recognize so-called “presidential elections” in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its official website, News.Az reports.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in the Garabagh region. The MFA once again declares that it fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and supports the political solution of all issues in the region in accordance with the principles of international law,” the statement noted.

