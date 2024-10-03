Romania provides Ukraine with Patriot missile defense system

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 3, both Romania and Ukraine confirmed that Romania has supplied a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, as reported by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian and Romanian services, News.Az reports citing Euromaidan press.

The delivery of the Patriot system comes amid Russia’s daily missile, drone, and bomb attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. On the morning of 3 October, Ukraine reported repelling an attack involving over 100 Shahed explosive drones. Late on 2 October, Russian drones struck the critically important port of Izmail, located just across the Danube from Romania. In response to the attack, Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to monitor the situation, underscoring the potential risks to NATO members bordering Ukraine.The transfer follows the Romanian government’s passage of a bill last month granting Ukraine the right to free use of the system.The Romanian Defense Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that the Patriot had been delivered. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the support, stating on X.“I thank every country that helps us with air defense. A special thanks to Romania for the ‘Patriot’ systems. Together, we can achieve even greater efficiency – we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly taking down ‘Shaheds’ and missiles.”Constantin Spinu, a spokesman for Romania’s Defense Ministry, told RFE/RL,“We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine.”This summer, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to protect the skies and at least 7 to secure key urban areas. Patriot is Ukraine’s only system capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

News.Az