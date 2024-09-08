Romania reports airspace violation by Russian drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania reported a violation of its airspace by a Russian drone, prompting the deployment of two F-16 warplanes to intercept it.

A Russian drone violated Romania's airspace during night-time attacks on neighbouring Ukraine, the NATO member said, urging Moscow to stop what it described as an escalation, News.Az reports citing Euronews.The incident occurred as Russia carried out attacks on “civilian targets and port infrastructure” across the Danube River in Ukraine, Romania's Ministry of National Defence said.Romania deployed F-16 warplanes to monitor its airspace, and NATO allies were kept informed, the ministry said. Romanian emergency authorities also issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions.Preliminary data indicates there may be an “impact zone” in an uninhabited area near the Romanian village of Periprava, the ministry said. It added that an investigation is underway.Fragments of a Russian drone were discovered near the town of Plauru, which is situated across the Danube River from Ukraine’s port town of Izmail.The Romanian Defence Ministry strongly condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

News.Az