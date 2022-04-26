Romania reports first case of acute hepatitis of unknown origin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first case of acute hepatitis of unknown origin has been registered in Romania, News.Az reports citing Radio Romania.

A five-year-old girl in the vicinity of Bucharest, who was hospitalized on April 4, found out to have fallen ill from a mysterious outbreak of acute hepatitis.

Romania’s Health Ministry said that the patient does not have any active viral infection, and there are no signs of autoimmune diseases. The child has not been abroad, has no epidemiological connection with another case known to the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

So far, WHO Europe has reported 169 cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children aged 1 month to 16 years in 12 countries.

News.Az