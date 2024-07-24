Romania scrambles jets amid Russian drone attacks near Ukrainian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania’s Defense Ministry has announced that it scrambled fighter jets overnight as Russia conducted a series of drone attacks near against certain targets in Ukraine, near the border with Romania.

“At 2.19 a.m., two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the aerial situation. The two aircraft returned to the base at around 4.20 a.m.”, the ministry said in a statement.“Also, the National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations with regard to the establishment of measures to alert the population of Tulcea County,” the ministry noted.Romanian authorities lifted the alert for Tulcea County less than two hours after it was introduced, and the two F-16 fighter jets that had been scrambled earlier returned to base at around 4:20 a.m. local time.“The Ministry of National Defence has ordered measures to conduct investigations in the field, in the vicinity of Plauru, to search for possible objects that have fallen on the national territory,” the defense ministry’s statement said, referring to a town located just 300 meters from the Ukrainian city of Izmail on the Danube River.

News.Az