Romania set to become first European country to acquire Iron Dome

Mosteanu said that Romania needs the air defense system developed by Rafael Advanced defense Systems. “These are defensive missile batteries that we don’t have and we need them,” he said, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.
Romania is set to become the first European country to acquire Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system. The procurement was announced in an interview with Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionut Mosteanu on the state television channel TVR, where he revealed that the country would sign a procurement agreement in the upcoming fall.
“When we see pictures of Tel Aviv when the Iranians attack, and see the Iron Dome in action — this is a short-range defense system, and it protects Tel Aviv. It will also protect us, whether it’s airports, military bases or, God forbid, in the event that we have to defend our cities,” said Mosteanu, adding that Romania is expected to increase its military arsenal and strengthen regional cooperation.
The minister added that the new Romanian President, Nicusor Dan, will present “A new security policy that will emphasize partnerships with the EU, the US and Turkey in the Black Sea region.”
