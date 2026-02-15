Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova have agreed to cooperate on cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova signed a statement in Munich on strengthening cooperation in the field of energy and cyber security, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Tsoiu informed conference participants in Munich of the three countries' intention to conclude an agreement on cooperation in cybersecurity. The document will enter into force upon signing later this month.

Tsoiu raised the issue of the situation of Romanian-speaking communities in Ukraine, emphasizing "the importance of providing education in the native language <...> and the need to continue the ongoing negotiations at the level of education ministries in order to finally agree on the issue before the implementation of the planned reforms in 2027."

As previously reported by the Digi24 television channel, Ukrainian authorities have decided to close 16 of 20 Romanian-language lyceums in the Chernivtsi region by early 2027.

News.Az