EU says TikTok ‘very cooperative’ in Romania election probe

TikTok is cooperating closely with the European Union’s investigation into possible election interference linked to Romania’s 2024 presidential vote, a European Commission spokesperson said.

Commission officials said the social media platform has taken multiple steps while working with regulators during the ongoing probe. The investigation focuses on whether TikTok did enough to limit potential interference during Romania’s presidential election campaign, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The European Union launched formal proceedings against TikTok in December 2024 over concerns related to election integrity and platform responsibilities during political campaigns.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the case demonstrates that regulators are open to working with technology companies that engage constructively with oversight efforts. He described TikTok as “extremely cooperative” during the investigation process.

The probe is part of broader EU efforts to regulate major digital platforms and ensure compliance with rules designed to protect elections and limit the spread of harmful or manipulative online content.

European regulators have increasingly focused on how social media platforms manage political content, advertising transparency and the potential influence of coordinated information campaigns during elections.

TikTok has faced regulatory scrutiny in several regions as governments and regulators push for stronger oversight of large technology platforms, particularly in areas linked to national security, data protection and democratic processes.

The investigation remains ongoing, and EU officials have not yet announced any final conclusions or potential penalties.

