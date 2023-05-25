Romania will continue to act in support of solid development of Azerbaijan-EU dialogue: President Iohannis

Azerbaijan represents for Romania a natural and reliable partner in the South Caucasus region, Romanian President Werner Iohannis said in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday - Independence Day, News.Az reports.

The Romanian president noted that his recent visit to Baku was an excellent opportunity to agree on concrete actions to strengthen the rapprochement and cooperation between the two states.

“I am convinced that we can channel and deepen the existing development potential, both by exploiting the existing opportunities within the Strategic Partnership, and by developing regional projects in fields such as energy or transport,” he said.

President Iohannis added that Romania will continue to act in support of the continuous and solid development of the dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

