Romanian president completes official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Romanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Klaus Iohannis was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az