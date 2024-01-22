Ron DeSantis suspends US presidential bid, backs Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential nominations race, and announced support for Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The move comes just two days before the New Hampshire primary.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory," DeSantis said in a video message on X.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare this day to attack him."

"Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign," he added.

DeSantis, 45, secured the second spot in the Iowa caucuses last week with 20.1% of the vote.

