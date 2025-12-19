RSF artillery kills 16 civilians in Sudan’s Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 16 people were killed in artillery attacks on Dilling, a city in Sudan’s Kordofan region, as the country’s civil war enters its third year. Women, children, and elderly residents were among the victims, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

The attacks, carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allies from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North, are part of escalating violence in central Sudan, where more than 100 civilians have died since early December, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Health facilities in Dilling, already strained by cholera and dengue outbreaks, are struggling to cope. Over 50,000 people have fled Kordofan since late October, including 710 from Dilling alone. UN officials describe the humanitarian situation as dire.

Earlier this month, six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed in a drone strike on a UN base in South Kordofan’s capital, Kadugli, prompting evacuation of the mission’s logistics hub.

The RSF has been accused of systematic atrocities across Sudan, including killings and sexual violence in Darfur. The UN estimates that the conflict, which began in April 2023 between SAF chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, has killed over 100,000 people and displaced 14 million.

Amid the violence, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met al-Burhan in Cairo, warning against threats to Sudan’s territorial integrity, while international efforts continue to push for a humanitarian ceasefire.

