Rubio says US expects Iran response “today” as negotiations intensify
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US should get a response on Friday from Iran to its proposal to end the war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
“We’ll see what the response entails. The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation,” Rubio, told reporters in Rome.
By Aysel Mammadzada