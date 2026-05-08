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Rubio says US expects Iran response “today” as negotiations intensify

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Rubio says US expects Iran response “today” as negotiations intensify
Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio said that the ⁠US should get a response on Friday from Iran ‌to its proposal to end the war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We’ll see what the response entails. ⁠The hope ⁠is it’s something that can put us ⁠into a serious ⁠process of negotiation,” ⁠Rubio, told reporters in Rome.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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