Rubio says US expects Iran response “today” as negotiations intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio said that the ⁠US should get a response on Friday from Iran ‌to its proposal to end the war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We’ll see what the response entails. ⁠The hope ⁠is it’s something that can put us ⁠into a serious ⁠process of negotiation,” ⁠Rubio, told reporters in Rome.

News.Az