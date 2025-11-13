Rubio says Washington running out of sanctions to impose on Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States has almost exhausted its options for new sanctions against Russia, following a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Canada.

“There is not a lot left to sanction from our part. We hit their major oil companies, which is what everybody's been asking for. I don’t know what more there is to do,” Rubio said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that European partners still have room for further action, including increasing pressure on the shadow fleet Russia uses to bypass oil restrictions.

Rubio also criticized Russia’s actions in Donetsk, saying the Kremlin’s goal to capture the region is unacceptable for Ukraine. He noted that Russia’s missile strikes target the Ukrainian power grid, aiming to demoralize the population.

The US remains in constant talks with Kyiv about protecting the power grid, including supplying defensive equipment, though Rubio warned that much of it has been destroyed shortly after installation in previous years.

Recently, the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, causing shares to fall sharply. The sanctions officially take effect on November 20, while India has announced plans to reduce Russian oil purchases. The UK has also added 40 more companies and individuals to its sanctions list.

