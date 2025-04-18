Rubio updates NATO chief on Ukraine peace proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today on a new peace proposal, which was presented by phone to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary expressed the hopes of President Trump and the United States that this proposal will be accepted and lead to a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in the statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Rubio warned on Friday that Washington could end its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if clear progress is not made in the coming days.

"If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we must continue," he told reporters after peace talks in Paris on Thursday.

ubio, joined by envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, held talks with senior European and Ukrainian officials to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, the report said.

