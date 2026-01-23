Ferrari launch 2026 car as Hamilton eyes major challenge

The seven-time world champion, who endured a difficult debut season with the Italian team, said working on Ferrari’s new car for Formula 1’s upcoming engine and chassis regulations had been “fascinating”, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Ferrari are under pressure to deliver a competitive package in 2026 after failing to win a race during the 2025 season.

“It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective,” Hamilton said. “The driver will play a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car’s development.”

Formula 1 has introduced sweeping new rules for 2026, including a 50-50 split in power output between the internal combustion engine and the electrical component of the hybrid power unit.

Under the new regulations, cars will feature active aerodynamics to ensure sufficient energy recovery for the battery system. Fully sustainable fuel has also been mandated, while the cars and tyres will be smaller than under the previous ruleset.

The 41-year-old Briton added: "The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career.

"When a new era begins everything revolves around development, growth as a team, and moving forward in the same direction."

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc said: "The 2026 regulations demand an even higher level of preparation, particularly for us drivers. There are many new systems to understand and optimise, which is why we have been heavily involved from the early stages of the project's development.

"Energy management and the power unit will be among the most significant aspects - a fascinating challenge which will require us drivers to adapt quickly, relying more on instinct to begin with, and then increasingly on precise data."

The new SF-26 car ran for the first time at Ferrari's Fiorano test track on Friday, before heading to the first pre-season test, which will be held in private at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week.

No independent media are allowed at the test and teams can run on a maximum of three of the five days.

Ferrari technical director Loic Serra said: "We dedicated significant time to the concept phase to capture as much as possible of the new regulatory and technical context.

"We also had to ensure that the car's architecture would allow us enough flexibility for in-season development. In this environment, efficiency and the integration of features like active aerodynamics are crucial."