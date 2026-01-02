Russia accuses Ukraine of deadly New Year drone strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Russia accused Kiev of being behind a drone strike on a hotel in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which killed at least 20 people celebrating the New Year. Moscow claimed the attack was an attempt by Ukraine to "torpedo" peace efforts.

The accusation came at a crunch moment, after weeks of diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the nearly four-year war, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "10 percent" away from a peace deal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, eastern Ukraine decimated and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia launched its all-out offensive in 2022.

According to the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, "the enemy" fired three drones that struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly where "civilians were celebrating the New Year".

A building gutted by fire, piles of smouldering rubble and charred bodies were seen in pictures he posted on Telegram.

Kiev has not commented on the allegations.

