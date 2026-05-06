"No entry": Russia seals off Kamchatka range for nuclear missile tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has begun test launches of missiles with nuclear capabilities at the Kura Test Range, according to regional authorities, with exercises scheduled to continue until May 10.

The drills are part of planned military exercises conducted by Russia’s strategic forces. Officials said the tests include missile launches and related training activities at one of the country’s key aerospace and missile testing facilities, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Authorities in the region warned residents to avoid the area during the exercise period and to follow strict safety instructions. Public access and movement near the test range have been temporarily restricted.

The Kura facility, located in Russia’s Far East, is traditionally used for missile testing, including systems associated with long-range and intercontinental capabilities. It has long played a role in both testing and monitoring missile performance during strategic exercises.

The announcement comes amid heightened global attention on military activity involving strategic weapons systems, though Russian officials have described the drills as routine and part of scheduled training operations.

News.Az