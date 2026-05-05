Zelenskyy reveals footage of Flamingo missiles hitting Russia - VIDEO

According to Zelenskyy, the missiles traveled more than 1,500 kilometers to hit several targets inside Russia, including military-industrial facilities in the city of Cheboksary in Russia’s Chuvash Republic, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said the targeted site produced relay protection systems, automation equipment and low-voltage electrical systems used by Russia’s military, including components for naval navigation, missile systems, aviation and armored vehicles.

Zelenskyy said the strike demonstrated Ukraine’s growing long-range capabilities and renewed calls for Moscow to end the war and engage in what he described as genuine diplomacy.

Our long-range sanctions continue to provide an entirely just response to Russian strikes.



Last night, combat launches of F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles were carried out as part of the Armed Forces’ Deep Strike operation against several enemy targets, including military-industrial… pic.twitter.com/ndxnuIenyO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 5, 2026

The overnight operation triggered missile alerts across at least 18 Russian regions, with authorities reportedly issuing warnings as far away as the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, around 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Open-source analysts reported that the strike hit the VNIIR-Progress plant, a facility previously targeted in earlier attacks but reportedly damaged more significantly this time. Local reports said a fire broke out at the site following the strike, forcing operations to halt.

The attack marks one of the longest-range Ukrainian missile strikes reported during the war and highlights Kyiv’s continued focus on disrupting Russia’s defense production infrastructure far from the front lines.