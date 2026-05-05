Zelenskyy reveals footage of Flamingo missiles hitting Russia - VIDEO
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released footage showing what he said were Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles striking a Russian defense plant in Cheboksary during a deep-strike operation overnight.
According to Zelenskyy, the missiles traveled more than 1,500 kilometers to hit several targets inside Russia, including military-industrial facilities in the city of Cheboksary in Russia’s Chuvash Republic, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader said the targeted site produced relay protection systems, automation equipment and low-voltage electrical systems used by Russia’s military, including components for naval navigation, missile systems, aviation and armored vehicles.
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Zelenskyy said the strike demonstrated Ukraine’s growing long-range capabilities and renewed calls for Moscow to end the war and engage in what he described as genuine diplomacy.
Our long-range sanctions continue to provide an entirely just response to Russian strikes.
Last night, combat launches of F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles were carried out as part of the Armed Forces’ Deep Strike operation against several enemy targets, including military-industrial… pic.twitter.com/ndxnuIenyO
Our long-range sanctions continue to provide an entirely just response to Russian strikes.
The overnight operation triggered missile alerts across at least 18 Russian regions, with authorities reportedly issuing warnings as far away as the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, around 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.
Open-source analysts reported that the strike hit the VNIIR-Progress plant, a facility previously targeted in earlier attacks but reportedly damaged more significantly this time. Local reports said a fire broke out at the site following the strike, forcing operations to halt.
The attack marks one of the longest-range Ukrainian missile strikes reported during the war and highlights Kyiv’s continued focus on disrupting Russia’s defense production infrastructure far from the front lines.
By Aysel Mammadzada