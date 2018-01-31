Russia advises Azerbaijan to inform int’l organizations on interference in internal affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry advises Azerbaijan to send information on interference in its internal affairs to the international organizations designed to respond to such interference, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Jan. 31.

“It is necessary to not only register the cases of interference in internal affairs, but also make these cases public,” Zakharova added, Trend reports.

Presidential elections will be held in Russia on March 18. Election campaigns officially started on Dec. 18, 2017.

Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for October 2018. Currently, voter lists are being prepared in the country. This work is planned to be completed until Feb. 5.

News.Az

News.Az