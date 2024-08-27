Russia aims to foil revolution attempts in Georgia, says intel chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia aims to thwart attempts of a color revolution in Georgia by disclosing the available information on this issue, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The fact that the Foreign Intelligence Service is making public the information that we have received and are receiving about the hostile activities of not only Western intelligence services, but also government agencies such as the US State Department - we are doing this in order to help prevent attempts to carry out a 'color revolution' in Georgia," he said, News.Az reports citing TASS.Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service published a statement saying that the US is preparing to stage a "Tbilisi maidan" to prevent the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party from winning the October 26 parliamentary election. "At the 'Tbilisi maidan' they plan to make public 'evidence of falsifications' in voting, announce non-recognition of the election results and demand a change of power. Law enforcement agencies will be provoked to suppress the protests by force," the intelligence agency said.

News.Az