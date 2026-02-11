Russia announces discovery of new oil field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s energy company Gazprom Neft has announced the discovery of a new oil field on the Yamal Peninsula, with estimated geological reserves of 55 million tons of crude oil.

The field lies in the Arctic zone of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and has been named in honor of prominent geologist Alexei Kontorovich, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Alexander Dyukov, head of Gazprom Neft, said that significant exploration potential remains both in the Arctic zone and Eastern Siberia, as well as in several other regions.

“Both in the Arctic zone and in Eastern Siberia, as well as in many other regions, there are still opportunities to find new large and super-large hydrocarbon fields,” he stated, noting that the company intends to continue intensive geological exploration across all areas where it operates.

Gazprom Neft is among Russia’s largest oil producers and plays an important role in advancing the country’s Arctic energy development strategy.

News.Az