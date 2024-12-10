Russia arrests German national for alleged rail sabotage plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian authorities have arrested a German-Russian citizen for allegedly planning to sabotage a railway line on orders from Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday.

Authorities accused the man, born in 2003, of having “prepared to sabotage a section of railway line in the city of Nizhny Novgorod with an explosive device” in return for a “financial reward” from Ukraine’s SBU security service, the FSB statement read, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times. “Means of communication” found at the suspect's home allegedly showed messages exchanged with an SBU representative.The arrest comes several weeks after another German citizen, identified as Nikolai Gaiduk, was arrested in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations.He is alleged to have received the explosive material and orders to carry out the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg, according to the FSB.

News.Az