Russia assesses the need for mobilization

The State Duma of the Russian Federation assessed the need for mobilization to increase the size of the Russian army, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.ru .

Following the assessment, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov noted that there is no need for a new mobilization to increase the size of the Russian army: "Troops will be staffed by contract soldiers."Note that on September 16, President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the regular size of the Russian army to be increased by 180,000 troops to 1.5 million active servicemen in a move that would make it the second largest in the world after China's.In a decree published on the Kremlin's website, Putin ordered the overall size of the armed forces to be increased to 2.38 million people, of which he said 1.5 million should be active servicemen.

