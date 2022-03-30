Russia, Azerbaijan committed to declaration on allied interaction: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan remain committed to the Declaration on allied interaction, which was signed on February 22, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov told a press conference in Baku on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The ambassador noted that the sanctions recently imposed on Russia will not affect the implementation of the declaration between Moscow and Baku.

“Russia and Azerbaijan are committed to the declaration and will continue to fulfill its provisions,” Bocharnikov added.

News.Az