Russia, Azerbaijan mull South Caucasus security

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu paid a visit to Baku on Tuesday.

During the visit, Shoigu met with President Ilham Aliyev and Security Council Secretary Ramil Usubov."We discussed a wide range of issues," Shoigu told reporters. "That is, first of all, security in the South Caucasus. And [also] the peace agreement with Armenia, the 10th draft of which has been sent to Yerevan. And, of course, the very active attempts by the West to interfere in this process," he emphasized.The sides also discussed transport projects, in particular the North-South corridor, Shoigu added."And, of course, Ilham Aliyev's idea for talks in the '3+3' format. We support that, and we touched on this as well. And, of course, we need to continue, especially since this '3+3' formula can be useful not only in this specific case, but in general, potentially for stabilizing the situation in the whole South Caucasus," the security official said.

News.Az