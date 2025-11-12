Russia bans entry for 30 Japanese citizens amid sanctions dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has imposed an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese citizens in response to Tokyo’s sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, prompting a strong reaction from Japan.

The list of banned individuals includes government officials such as Toshihiro Kitamura, spokesperson for Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, academics like Yu Koizumi of the University of Tokyo, Akihiro Iwashita of Hokkaido University, Yoko Hirose of Keio University, and Kenro Nagoshi of Takushoku University, as well as journalists from leading outlets including Nikkei. Takashi Hirano, editor of the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, is also affected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This is the first such measure since Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s prime minister last month, following a similar ban Moscow imposed in March 2025.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned Russia’s actions as “regrettable” and stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. He added that the Kremlin appears to be attempting to shift responsibility for its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite mounting tensions, Japan continues to import oil and gas from Russia’s Sakhalin region, even as the United States urges its allies to cut economic ties with Moscow. Tokyo has recently imposed additional sanctions on Russian entities while easing restrictions on seaborne crude oil imports.

