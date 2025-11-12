Russia launches drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on November 12, using drones and artillery, officials said, causing damage to homes and infrastructure and claiming at least one life.

According to Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, a Russian drone struck a civilian target in the Vasylkivka community of the Synelnykove district, killing a 47-year-old man. Rescue workers were deployed to clear debris and address the damage, News.Az reports, citing Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

The city of Pavlohrad also came under attack, with drones igniting large-scale fires that engulfed private businesses and vehicles. No casualties were reported in Pavlohrad. In the Nikopol district, Russian forces fired artillery and used FPV drones, hitting the regional center and the Pokrovsk community, where a private house caught fire.

Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed eight Russian drones over the region, the Air Command said. Authorities urged residents to heed air raid sirens and remain in shelters during attacks.

The strikes follow reports on November 11 of a possible attack on the Starobesheve thermal power plant in occupied Donetsk territory, which caused flickering lights and electrical disruptions in local homes.

The attacks highlight ongoing tensions and the persistent threat to civilian infrastructure in eastern and central Ukraine amid continued Russian military operations.

News.Az