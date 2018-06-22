Russia changes co-chairman of intergovernmental commission for cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin has been appointed chairman of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, the Russian government said, according to RBK.

Oreshkin replaced Dmitry Rogozin, who was appointed general director of Roskosmos (Russian State Space Corporation) in May.

