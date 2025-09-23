Russia claims NATO intends to occupy Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian media are amplifying claims that NATO intends to occupy Moldova, allegedly to exert control over the country and strengthen its “Russophobic policies.”

One Russian outlet, citing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), alleges that European states are preparing to “occupy” Moldova, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the SVR, the European Union is supposedly ready to intervene even if the results of the September 28 parliamentary elections do not require immediate action. The purported timeline for any troop deployment would coincide with elections in Transnistria set for November 30.

The SVR also claims that “European bureaucrats” are determined to keep Moldova aligned with their “Russophobic policy” at any cost, including the potential deployment of troops and the de facto occupation of the country.

Russian intelligence further alleges that NATO is increasing the number of units in Romania near Moldova’s borders. The SVR also warns of a supposed plan for the alliance to land forces in Odesa to “intimidate” Transnistria.

The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) later responded to the reports circulating in Russian media, calling them another Kremlin provocation. The CCD said there are no verified facts supporting these assertions and that the statements are intended to destabilize Moldova ahead of the September 28 parliamentary elections by creating an “external threat” narrative and attempting to influence pro-Russian voters.

Earlier, the CCD said the Kremlin had allegedly developed a set of measures to interfere in Moldova’s electoral process. These include outreach to voters abroad, funding protests, spreading mass disinformation and using fabricated kompromat. The goal, the center said, is to weaken Moldova’s pro-European course and bolster pro-Russian political forces.

“Such methods are part of a broader Kremlin strategy aimed at undermining democratic processes in neighboring countries, eroding trust in pro-Western politicians and imposing Moscow’s preferred scenarios,” the note reads.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Russia has stepped up information campaigns in Europe to weaken support for Ukraine and reduce military aid, with the Kremlin’s next targets being the Czech Republic, Moldova and Poland.

News.Az