Russia claims to intercept eight ATACMS and seize eastern Ukraine settlement

Russia’s defense ministry announced on Saturday that its forces had captured the village of Nadiya in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region and shot down eight U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.The ministry said its air defence systems had shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory on Saturday morning, including three over the northern Leningrad region.St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures on Saturday morning.

