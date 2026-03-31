Russia strikes Sloviansk railway station, 4 injured - PHOTO

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A Russian strike hit a railway station in Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, injuring four railway workers, according to Ukrainian officials.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said the attack damaged railway infrastructure and the local locomotive depot, with windows of the station building also shattered, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The injured workers were employed at the locomotive depot. One woman is reported to be in serious condition, while all four victims have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment.

Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia released images showing the aftermath of the strike, including damaged facilities and broken infrastructure.

Railway staff reportedly took shelter during the attack, but were still affected by the blast impact and debris.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of increased attacks on Ukraine’s rail network in recent weeks. Ukrainian officials say railway infrastructure has become a repeated target of Russian forces, with multiple incidents recorded throughout March involving passenger trains, depots, and rolling stock.

Russia strikes railway infrastructure in Sloviansk (photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo

Earlier this month, drone and missile strikes damaged trains and railway facilities across several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Sumy, causing casualties among both passengers and railway employees.

Ukrainian authorities have since strengthened safety measures across the rail system and warned that evacuation procedures may be activated if air raid threats occur during travel.

Russia strikes railway infrastructure in Sloviansk (photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo

The latest strike underscores the continued pressure on Ukraine’s transport infrastructure as the war intensifies, with rail networks remaining a critical and frequently targeted lifeline for civilian and military logistics.

News.Az