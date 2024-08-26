Russia claims US is planning color revolution in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the US of preparing to orchestrate a color revolution in Georgia to prevent the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party from securing victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 26.

According to the SVR, the White House is dissatisfied with the political situation in Georgia and is allegedly planning a "color revolution" in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Russian media.The SVR claims this plan involves presenting "evidence of election fraud," refusing to recognize the election results, and demanding a change of government. The intelligence agency also suggests that law enforcement will be provoked into forcibly suppressing protests, with the U.S. preparing a "ruthless" political and economic response to any excessive use of force by Georgian authorities.The SVR further alleges that pro-Western NGOs in Georgia are being mobilized to closely monitor the election process and document alleged misuse of administrative resources. Additionally, Washington is reportedly providing extra funding to local opposition youth groups, which are expected to lead post-election protests.

