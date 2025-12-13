Russia completes flight tests for "Ionozond" satellite system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has completed the flight tests of four "Ionosfera-M" satellites, which are designed to study physical processes in the Earth's ionosphere, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced on Saturday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"The State Commission has decided to conclude the flight tests of the 'Ionozond' space system, which comprises the 'Ionosfera-M' No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 satellites. The next phase is commissioning," Roscosmos said in a statement on Telegram.

It noted that using the "Ionozond" system, scientists will be able to study the ionosphere's structure, fluctuations in electromagnetic fields, the composition of the Earth's atmosphere, and ozone distribution in its upper layers.

The satellites will also support radiation environment monitoring.

The first two satellites were launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East in November 2024. The second pair was orbited via the same type of rocket in July 2025, also from Vostochny.

