Russia condemns killing of journalist in Lebanon

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Russia has condemned the killing of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, describing it as a targeted strike following an Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy said the circumstances surrounding the incident in the city of Tyre indicate the attack was deliberate. Khalil, who worked for the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, was killed while on duty. Her colleague Zeinab Faraj was injured in the same strike, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The embassy strongly criticized the incident, emphasizing that journalists are protected under international law and must not be targeted during armed conflicts. It added that the situation appeared particularly concerning given the ceasefire currently in place in Lebanon.

According to local reports, Faraj was later rescued and taken to hospital, where she underwent surgery for head injuries and is now in stable condition. Officials said access to the scene had initially been restricted, delaying emergency response efforts.

The incident comes amid ongoing violence in Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 16. Since early March, more than 2,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced following escalating hostilities linked to the broader regional conflict.

News.Az