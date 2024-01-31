Russia condemns vandalism against Yerevan monument to children of besieged Leningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has strongly condemned the act of vandalism against the monument to the children of besieged Leningrad in Yerevan.

Such illegal actions create conditions for the continuation of the public campaign to discredit Russia launched in Armenia, the spokeswoman said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to her, this is not the first case of desecration of monuments dedicated to common heroic pages of history.

On January 29, the monument dedicated to the children of besieged Leningrad during the Second World War was vandalized in Yerevan.

News.Az

News.Az