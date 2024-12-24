Russia denies claims of border closure with Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has denied Estonian reports suggesting that it is closing its border with Estonia or subjecting Russian citizens holding EU passports to heightened scrutiny.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the claims as "completely fabricated," News.Az reports, citing TASS. "Estonia is spreading completely fabricated information to its citizens, who are currently planning to visit Russia, via social and mass media, alleging that Russia is closing its border. Claims that Russian border guards are subjecting Russians with EU passports to increased scrutiny are also untrue," Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.Russian border crossings near the Estonian border are functioning as usual, the diplomat added.According to Zakharova, the situation deteriorated after Narva-1, an alternative checkpoint between Russia and Estonia that previously operated round the clock, reduced its working hours."Essentially, this situation arose because of the extremely short-sighted policies pursued by European Union countries, including Finland’s decision to close its border with Russia," Zakharova stated. "This has forced people to enter our country via Estonia."She emphasized that Russian border crossings remain open and dismissed any plans to close the border. "Russia is ready to welcome as many visitors as there are people wishing to enter, provided they comply with the law," she concluded.

News.Az