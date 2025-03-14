Russia doubts quick restart of gas exports to Europe via Nord Stream pipelines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia does not anticipate a swift resolution regarding the resumption of its gas exports to Europe through the Nord Stream pipelines, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"It's off the agenda for now," the deputy premier stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Bild newspaper wrote on March 4 citing sources that the German cabinet was exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a result of potential agreements between Russia and the US.

News.Az