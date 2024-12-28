Russia expands entry ban list in response to new EU sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's new leadership — which took office earlier this month — continues to pursue aggressive policies against Moscow, said the Russian Foreign Ministry, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The statement stressed that unilateral restrictive measures remain a tool of pressure, saying the EU on Dec. 16 passed its 15th sanctions package against Russia."At the same time, EU bureaucrats have turned a blind eye to the fact that these steps are illegitimate under international law when they bypass the UN Security Council.""They fail to produce any meaningful results, except for undermining and eroding the EU’s reputation in the eyes of the Global Majority," the statement said.In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side said it has significantly expanded the list of representatives from European institutions and EU member states banned from entering the country, the statement said.However, no specific names of individuals subject to the new sanctions were announced.

News.Az